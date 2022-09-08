WSAZ Team of the Week | Raceland Rams

WSAZ Team of the Week | Raceland Rams
By Andrew Colegrove
Sep. 8, 2022
RACELAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The winner of the second WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy is a school that hasn’t had a game yet this season closer than 27 points.

In the Raceland Rams’ first two contests, they racked up blowout wins over Ashland and Russell.

Friday night, they rolled in another lopsided victory over Rowan County 40-3, improving their record to 3-0.

Jules Farrow was the game’s leading rusher and had three interceptions.

“Just the chemistry really, I think that puts us all together and helps us win games,” the senior running back and defensive back said.

Head Coach Michael Salmons said experience and maturity are part of what’s set this group of Rams apart.

“We’ve just had really good leadership to continue to try to improve, try to maximize our potential,” Salmons said. “In the past, we always haven’t had that kind of maturity and age, but since guys have gotten older, it’s been able to really move forward for us.”

“It feels great,” Farrow said of the team’s success. “It just shows how good our team is. I think we can keep dominating during the season.”

WSAZ Team of the Week stories will air at 6 p.m. each Thursday during the high school football season.

