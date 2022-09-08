‘You gotta watch what you’re doing with a gun’: Tornado gunowner reacts to accidental shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 20-year-old man from St. Albans was arrested Thursday after admitting to drunkenly shooting a teenager by accident.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Tacoma Barker was charged with one count of wanton endangerment.

The 18-year-old victim remains in a local hospital in stable condition.

The shooting happened at the Pine Meadows Apartments just before 1 a.m. Thursday, just across the street from where lifelong Tornado resident Karle Griffith lives.

“I was asleep and I woke up with lights flashing in my window,” he recalled. “It’s the first shooting we ever had here, [usually] it’s really calm, collected, just really, no violence, just really a nice neighborhood.”

Griffith considers himself a responsible gun owner and said it comes with a major responsibility.

“You gotta watch what you’re doing with a gun,” he said. “People shouldn’t be playing with guns. If they don’t know how to handle a gun, they shouldn’t have them out, especially at one o’clock in the morning, they should be in bed.”

Barker’s next court appearance is Sept. 14.

