3 dead after shooting in Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting that claimed three lives in Paintsville, Kentucky Friday.

Sheriff Doug Saylor confirms the shooting took place on Depot Street.

The sheriff says an arrest was made in Greentown on Route 581.

Mayor Bill Mike Runyon says the suspect was injured and arrested by Kentucky State Police,

The suspect is currently in the hospital.

