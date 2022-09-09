Body found near railroad tracks being investigated as homicide

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A homicide investigation has been opened after a body was discovered by railroad tracks Friday morning, according to Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins.

Watkins tells WSAZ.com a person walking along the railroad tracks near the 700 block of 4th Street found a body around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Watkins said the investigation is in the early stages and no further information will be released at this time.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.