Body found near railroad tracks being investigated as homicide

Police investigating after a body was found by a person walking in the area
Police investigating after a body was found by a person walking in the area(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A homicide investigation has been opened after a body was discovered by railroad tracks Friday morning, according to Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins.

Watkins tells WSAZ.com a person walking along the railroad tracks near the 700 block of 4th Street found a body around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Watkins said the investigation is in the early stages and no further information will be released at this time.

