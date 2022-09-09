Boone County resident hopeful cold case investigation brings closure

Residents react to cold case investigation
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cold case investigation in Boone County is leaving residents with more questions than answers.

Many viewers reached out Thursday about a heavy police presence near Jeffrey.

Typically, in the woods just behind Hewett Creek Road, the only sound is of a babbling brook or a roaming ATV.

Neighbors report the peace being disturbed, with a heavy police presence in recent days coming in and out of the woods.

On Thursday, West Virginia State Police told WSAZ that troopers have been investigating a cold case near Jeffrey but have not provided any details about the exact case, what they are looking for or who might be involved.

Kimberly Chandler said she was born and raised in Boone County and has always loved the way of life.

“Boone County’s a wonderful place to live. Neighbors mind their own business and are friendly to each other. We have a great police department and our deputies,” she said. “When something happens they’re really good to respond.”

Now she hopes whatever happens provides some peace for someone’s loved ones.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends, just so the family gets some closure,” she said. “Things happen. It doesn’t matter where or which state things happened, and I’m sorry this has happened.”

Police have not given a timeline on when the details of the cold case will be released.

