First Warning Forecast | Great finish to work week, but showers return for weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After Labor Day was pretty much a washout and showers continued to skirt by most locations on Tuesday, the work week finishes on a dry and warm note. However, rain chances return to the forecast over the weekend as moisture increases from the south. No single day looks to be a washout, but rather it will be off-and-on showers that arrive Saturday afternoon and last through Monday. Afterwards, drier weather looks to round out the week, coupled with a taste of fall as temperatures cool down in both the mornings and afternoons.

Friday morning starts mostly clear, but there are areas of dense fog as temperatures sit in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Any fog lifts by mid to late morning, giving way to a mostly sunny sky for the rest of the day. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s, which is actually pretty warm for this time of year.

Despite some passing clouds, Friday evening stays warm and dry for festivals and high school football games. Temperatures fall from the mid 80s at 6 p.m. to around 70 degrees at midnight.

Cloud cover begins increasing Friday night into Saturday morning. Patchy fog is possible before the clouds thicken. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Saturday morning stays dry, but the sky will be mostly cloudy. By Saturday afternoon, periodic light showers move from south to north across the region. Temperatures stay in the 70s.

Sunday stays mostly cloudy with scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

Showers continue to pass on Monday with plentiful cloud cover. Afternoon temperatures top out in the mid 70s.

Tuesday turns drier under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures stay near the mid 70s.

Sunshine gradually increases Wednesday and more so on Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.