Huntington-Cabell Health Department awaits shipment of new COVID-19 boosters

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the CDC’s recommendation, new boosters are already going into arms nationwide.

Here at home, West Virginia health officials are itching to get their hands on it.

“We don’t have ours yet, but we expect it in the next couple of days,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

This is a bivalent booster, which means it protects against the original COVID strain and the omicron variants.

“If a person gets this booster right now, it should protect them against what’s circulating now and it looks like maybe the next one,” Kilkenny said.

Experts are urging folks to get this booster, especially ahead of the flu season.

“Number one, it helps prevent you getting the disease, it helps prevent you being hospitalized, it helps prevent you dying, and it helps prevent complications from the disease,” Kilkenny said.

They’re so confident it’s effective, it’s the only booster available now.

“The old formulation is no longer authorized for adult use,” Kilkenny said.

If you’re thinking another shot isn’t worth the hassle, Kilkenny disagrees.

“Everyone that I’ve gotten has made my arm sore, but I will put up with a couple of days of arm soreness as opposed to multiple days of illness, even if it’s just a flu-like illness,” Kilkenny said. “I don’t really have time for that.”

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will be taking walk-ins as soon as the shipment arrives.

“I’ll get mine as soon as it’s available,” Kilkenny said.

To get the booster, you have to make sure it’s been at least two months since your last COVID shot.

Health officials are especially urging those over 50 years old to make sure they get it.

