New nursing program set to begin in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At Boone Career and Technical School, they’re about to welcome their very first nursing students in a brand new state-of-the-art program.

School Principal Allen Halley said students range in age from right out of high school into their mid-30s, all of whom want to become nurses.

“This is a new state-of-the-art program, all new equipment,” he said. “It’s a program that’s needed in the state of West Virginia; there’s currently a nursing shortage.

The program was developed by Nurse Coordinator Paula Webb.

She said this has been her dream since 2015 and thanks to grant money from the governor’s office the program can finally take off.

Webb says they have special tools like mannequins that go into cardiac arrest and more.

“They (students) can do CPR and simulate defibrillation with him,” she said. We can put in chest tubes, manage chest tubes.”

Webb said they also have a special tool called an Anatomage table -- one of only a few in the entire state.

“It’s a 3D dissection and anatomy table,” she said. “It gives us the capability to teach our students about anatomy in a great new way.”

Nineteen students are signed up to start learning but that’s just to start. Halley said the plan is to double that number by next year by adding a night class for those who can’t come during the day.

Yet in just 11 months, he said there will be a bunch of new nurses ready to work here in West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.