Police investigating body found near railroad tracks

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a body was found near railroad tracks in Huntington.

Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins told WSAZ.com a person walking along the railroad tracks near the 700 block of 4th Street found a body around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Watkins said the investigation is in the early stages and no further information will be released at this time.

