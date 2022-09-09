Police investigating body found near railroad tracks

Police investigating after a body was found by a person walking in the area
Police investigating after a body was found by a person walking in the area(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a body was found near railroad tracks in Huntington.

Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins told WSAZ.com a person walking along the railroad tracks near the 700 block of 4th Street found a body around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Watkins said the investigation is in the early stages and no further information will be released at this time.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager injured in late-night shooting
Teenager injured in late-night shooting
3-vehicle crash closes I-64 West; this photo is from the Cross Lanes interchange.
I-64 West reopen after 3-vehicle crash
Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Arrest made after 1 shot, 10 injured after shooting on U.K. campus
Woman dead in Mason County ATV accident
Woman dead in Mason County ATV accident
Authorities in West Virginia say a 6-year-old boy has drowned in a pool.
Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say

Latest News

Driver crashes into home; woman on couch trapped under vehicle
WSAZ Friday Morning Forecast - Sep 9
Andy's Friday Morning Forecast - Sep 9
Fired Up Friday | Paul Blazer (4)
Fired Up Friday | Ashland Paul Blazer (3)