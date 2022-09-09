Police investigating deadly shooting as homicide
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday evening on the city’s West Side as a homicide, the CPD confirms.
The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.
Officers say the victim is male.
Other details are unavailable at this time, including information about a possible suspect.
