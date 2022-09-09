Student arrested after firearm found at high school

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A student at St. Albans High School faces charges after allegedly bringing a “deadly weapon” to school in his backpack, the St. Albans Police Department said Friday.

Police later confirmed the weapon was a gun.

Officers were informed about the incident around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the release, one of the school’s vice principals found the firearm inside the backpack. The student was escorted from a classroom to an administrative office.

The student was subsequently arrested and charged with possessing a deadly weapon on the premises of an educational facility.

Police said there was no mention of any threats made.

