Student arrested after firearm found at high school

Student arrested after ‘deadly weapon’ found at high school
Student arrested after ‘deadly weapon’ found at high school(wdbj7)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A student at St. Albans High School faces charges after allegedly bringing a “deadly weapon” to school in his backpack, the St. Albans Police Department said Friday.

Police later confirmed the weapon was a gun.

Officers were informed about the incident around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the release, one of the school’s vice principals found the firearm inside the backpack. The student was escorted from a classroom to an administrative office.

The student was subsequently arrested and charged with possessing a deadly weapon on the premises of an educational facility.

Police said there was no mention of any threats made.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after a body was found by a person walking in the area
Body found near railroad tracks being investigated as homicide
Woman dead in Mason County ATV accident
Woman dead in Mason County ATV accident
Teenager injured in late-night shooting
Teenager injured in late-night shooting
Driver crashes into home; woman on couch trapped under vehicle
3-vehicle crash closes I-64 West; this photo is from the Cross Lanes interchange.
I-64 West reopen after 3-vehicle crash

Latest News

3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky.
3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky.
Hometown Hero | Amy Robinson
Hometown Hero | Amy Robinson
Tint and tighten
Tint and tighten
Keeping healthy habits this school year
Keeping healthy habits this school year
Tailgating on a budget
Tailgating on a budget