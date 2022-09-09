Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County

Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County
Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County(KGWN)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road.

West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case.

While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case or the names of anyone involved, neighbors in the area said they saw troopers going in and out of “Mining Road” all day Thursday.

State police say they will release more information later. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

