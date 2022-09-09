Weekend showers to threaten outdoor fun

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The second weekend of September is here and sure enough the forecast is a challenge as to when and where it will rain and how showers might impact outdoor activities. As is often the case one solution for all towns does not fit all so here’s my best for planning your outdoor fun.

Let’s start with Friday football when a mid-summer night’s dream is on tap as the setting sun paints a red sky tint to dusk. Temperatures will settle back into the 70s as Ol Sol packs it in for the day.

Outdoor live music venues include Poppy Mt Bluegrass, Pikeville Moonshine and Music festival and Ricky Skaggs in concert live at Louisa’s Septemberfest. Think of August as you plan how to dress for all these events! No rain is forecasted!

Saturday’s skies will trend murkier and hazier with clouds dominating. While the morning figures to be dry…showers will be approaching by afternoon and evening. Temperatures would peak in the 70s before backing off into the 60s during showers. Showers should reach the Coalfields in the early-mid afternoon then progress north to I-64 before evening (Picnic with the Pops on the river looks damp) and reach up I-77 and I-79 into Morgantown for the second half of the WVU game and the return trip south by late evening.

Sunday more showers arrive in a few separate waves and will last into Monday before drying and brightening skies for much of the week.

Meanwhile a hot and sunshiny day is on tap at South Bend for the Herd-Fighting Irish game. Game-time temperature in the mid-80s will feel 90 with 80,000 fans packed in like sardines to the iconic ND stadium. Odds favor any shower staying east of the stadium but a look at the wsaz app radar can help you watch the weather even in Indiana.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.