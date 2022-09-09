Woman charged in shooting incident

Jennifer Norvell
Jennifer Norvell(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Sep. 9, 2022
VINTON COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - A Vinton County woman is in jail after a shooting incident in the Zaleski area.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting was reported on John Street on September 3.

Deputies said the suspect was identified as Jennifer Norvell, 34, of Ray, Ohio, but she fled the scene in the victim’s car and crashed nearby.

An arrest warrant was issued for Norvell, according to investigators.

On September 8, Norvell was arrested.

She’s in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the victim’s name or condition at this time.

