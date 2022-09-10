First Warning Forecast | Rain returns this weekend

Forecast on September 10, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite a nice, dry finish to the work week, the picture changes this weekend as moisture increases from the Gulf of Mexico and leads to increased rain chances. Showers will be common across the region by Saturday afternoon, but on Sunday the rain is a lot more scattered, meaning plenty of dry time is likely. One last push of rain Monday morning is followed by drying Monday afternoon. This will be the start of an extended dry stretch through at least the end of next week.

Cloud cover is in the process of increasing Saturday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog has formed in some valleys.

Rain showers begin pushing in from the south Saturday morning, impacting southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia first. Showers then keep spreading north during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures stay in the 70s during the afternoon due to the clouds and showers.

Saturday evening looks to stay damp with continued showers. These begin breaking up overnight as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two. High temperatures top out near 80 degrees.

Showers pass Monday morning, followed by drier conditions with some clearing during the afternoon. High temperatures reach the mid 70s.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures climbing to the upper 70s.

Sunshine dominates Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s.

