First Warning Forecast | Scattered rain through Monday, then dry for days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday’s showers were really nothing to write home about as dry air flowing down the mountains in a southeast wind did its best job to keep the showers light and broken in nature. Sunday’s precipitation is more scattered, meaning many hours of the day stay dry, but a shower or thunderstorm can pass at any time. Scattered showers and storms continue in Monday morning before departing Monday afternoon. This begins an extended dry stretch where the region looks to stay rain-free through at least the start of next weekend.

Light showers continue to pass Saturday evening but push northward out of the area after dark. Temperatures hover in the mid to upper 60s.

A mostly cloudy sky will be seen Saturday night with just a stray shower or two. Patchy fog can form in some valleys as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

On Sunday, expect a decent amount of clouds to start, followed by a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon. A shower or two may pass during the morning hours, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms developing for the afternoon and evening. High temperatures rise to around 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to pass Monday morning, followed by drier conditions with some clearing during the afternoon. High temperatures reach the mid 70s.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures climbing to the upper 70s.

Sunshine dominates Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Saturday stays mostly sunny and dry but turns warmer to the mid 80s.

