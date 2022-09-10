Man faces burglary and break-in charges

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after a homeowner’s dog alerted him to an attempted break-in at his home in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies say the incident happened Thursday along Sun Valley Drive. The homeowner was home at the time and checked his surveillance video after his dog alerted him to unknown activity at the house.

Jacob Harrison, 33, of St. Albans, was arrested shortly afterward when deputies say they saw him taking things from mailboxes on a nearby street.

Investigators say Harrison tried to get into the home along Sun Valley Drive by entering an outside crawl space. They say he gained entrance to an attached office of the home by opening a window.

Deputies also say Harrison had left behind a wallet containing an identification card at the home.

During his arrest, Harrison was found to have a toolset, which had been stolen from a vehicle parked along Washington Street West in Cross Lanes.

Harrison faces attempted burglary and breaking and entering charges. He is in custody in the South Central Regional Jail, according to the jail website. His bond is $7,500.

Investigators say more charges are likely.

