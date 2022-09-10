Marshall fans relishing Notre Dame atmosphere

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (WSAZ) - A large number of Marshall University football fans could be seen around Notre Dame’s campus Friday taking in the atmosphere of one of the most historic programs in the country.

Fans were able to go through the tunnel the players march through with 11 national championship banners and get an early look at the field the Thundering Herd and Fighting Irish will be squaring off on at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dana St. Claire is in the Marshall Athletics Hall of Fame for his efforts as a swimmer in the 1970s. He and his family were seeing the sites at Notre Dame on Friday.

“This is history everywhere you turn, from the museums to the athletic complex, everything this university represents,” he said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for the Herd to get national visibility once again, to make a statement that we can compete with some of the best institutions in the country.”

Karen Bailey and her husband made the trip up Thursday. She’s been to some big venues to see Marshall games through the years and says this experience is like nothing else.

“Truthfully, we would have probably never come to Notre Dame had Marshall not been playing, but when you’re following the Herd, you definitely want to show up, and this just opened up a whole new opportunity for us to visit and see a piece of history and be involved in it,” Bailey said.

The game will air on WSAZ NewsChannel 3.

