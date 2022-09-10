Participants injured in Summersville fire parade

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media.

He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”

According to a county commissioner, the injured were taken to SRMC Summersville.

The mayor posted that the victims are “stable at this time.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.