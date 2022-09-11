9/11 victims honored at Spring Hill Cemetery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -At Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, the healing field returned for its 12th year and a ceremony was held to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

One of many who lost their lives that day was Dr. Paul Ambrose.

“Our son Paul was on the plane that went into the Pentagon,” said his father Kenneth Ambrose. “He was 32 years old.”

Dr. Paul Ambrose graduated from Marshall University and was a rising star with the surgeon general’s office.

He was on flight 77 which crashed into the Pentagon.

On the anniversary of their son’s death, the Ambrose’s are appreciative that this group still thinks of their son.

“It brings back to us of course all the tragedy of that very day but it also makes us remember all the great joy that he brought to us while he was with us,” his Mother Sharon Ambrose said.

Executive Director Kathy McKenna with the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District said along with this ceremony they use thousands of American flags to honor those who lost their lives.

“It’s just something different,” she said. “I think we’re the only one in the state of West Virginia that is licensed as a healing field.”

There are around 3,000 American flags at Spring Hill Cemetery, all to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

McKenna said anyone can stop by the cemetery through Tuesday to purchase a flag.

All the funds collected are used to maintain the bell tower built in the cemetery.

