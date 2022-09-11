First Warning Forecast | Once rain exits, extended dry stretch sets up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite passing showers and a few thunderstorms on Sunday, much of the day was spend dry with sunshine sneaking in at times. Scattered showers remain in the forecast through Monday morning as a cold front crosses. Then, Monday afternoon dries and clears rapidly behind the front courtesy of a breezy west wind. Once the showers exit, no rain is in the forecast through at least the upcoming weekend. This is the type of weather pattern more typical of September. However, what will not be typical are the temperatures by the weekend, more notably the last weekend in summer, which look to rise as high as the mid 80s.

Scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two continue Sunday evening and overnight. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s with patchy fog.

Monday starts with lots of cloud cover and continued scattered showers for the morning hours. By the afternoon, rain exits to the east, and the sky begins clearing from west to east. By sunset, expect a mostly clear sky across the entire region. High temperatures only rise to the mid 70s along with a stiff westerly breeze.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures staying in the mid 70s.

By Wednesday, expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Thursday through Sunday see abundant sunshine with temperatures gradually climbing each day. Low 80s on Thursday and Friday become the mid 80s over the weekend.

