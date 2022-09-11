Local band aims to help those in Eastern Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) -From the loss of local police officers to flooding covering much of the state, Eastern Kentucky has faced a lot of challenges in the last few months.

Through music, Troy Carlois is hoping he and his band can make a difference.

Since he was ten years old, Troy has been playing music and after years of being told he couldn’t succeed, their band is getting closer to its goals.

“Being born legally blind sometimes people feel like they don’t have an opportunity but I am a firm believer in what you can conceive, you can achieve,” he said.

He said both the flooding and loss of police officers’ lives have taken a toll on both himself and the community and he wants to help.

“I want to use my gift to help people raise money for things in Eastern Kentucky to help inspire kids to help inspire people that may be disabled. I want to give back, I want to use the opportunity to help others.”

The Troy Carlois Band recently got a song of there’s on The County Network and even got the chance to got Nashville and record a video with Dolly Parton’s manager.

Troy is confident that all this will translate into a way to keep helping those in the region.

“I hope that I can use that to help other people and encourage people and just, you know, really inspire people to reach their dreams.

The band is planning a benefit show at Alley on Main in Paintsville, KY next Friday.

