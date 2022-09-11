Marshall fans celebrate victory over Notre Dame in South Bend

Marshall fans arrived at Notre Dame early to take in the historic sites ahead of Saturday's game.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSAZ) - Marshall football fans who made the trek to South Bend, Indiana witnessed the Herd’s monumental victory over the 8th ranked Fighting Irish.

The party continued well into the night at restaurants and establishments in town a few blocks from Notre Dame Stadium.

“This is an unbelievable campus, and to come out with a big ‘W’ for Marshall, I’m on Cloud 9,” Marshall fan Brad Caserta said. “This is the best night ever.”

Marshall graduate Joe McCagg made the trip from northern Virginia.

“It’s the greatest feeling,” McCagg said. “It’s probably the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. I’m not going to lie. I was crying. I Facetimed my daughter, and she asked if I was crying, and I said absolutely.”

Joni Shortridge and her two sons and husband made the drive early Saturday morning, leaving their home in Barboursville at 4 a.m.

She said she started getting chills late in the game when it appeared Marshall was going to come away with the upset.

“I just felt like it was history of memories being made with my family, and it was history for Huntington for sure,” she said.

