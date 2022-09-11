Police say man wanted for a “large amount of thefts” arrested

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) -Kentucky State Police say a man wanted for several investigations in Carter County has been arrested.

Troopers say an off-duty trooper saw Eric Justice go into a home on Midland Trail in Grayson.

During a search, Troopers found Justice hiding under a bed.

Justice reportedly ignored commands, and troopers say one used their taser to take Justice into custody.

Justice faces numerous charges, including theft, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

Officials also said Justice is a suspect in a ‘large amount’ of thefts in the Grayson area and more charges are pending.

He’s lodged at the Carter County Detention Center.

