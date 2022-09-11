Ukraine nuclear plant shuts down after outside power restored

IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said, 'We are playing with fire,' as he describes his experience at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. (Source: UNTV/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Ukraine’s atomic power operator says the last reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of fighting in the area, and was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining reactor in operation.

Energoatom said that one of the power lines was restored late Saturday, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog which has staff at the Zaporizhzhia plant, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting on the city's West Side.
Police release victim’s name in deadly shooting investigation
A photo of a fire truck.
Participants injured in Summersville fire parade
The shooting took place on Depot Street.
3 dead after shooting in Paintsville; murder investigation underway
Student arrested after ‘deadly weapon’ found at high school
Student arrested after firearm found at high school
Jacob Harrison, 33, faces attempted burglary and breaking and entering charges following...
Man faces burglary and break-in charges

Latest News

This undated image released by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a missing tiger in...
Search for tiger after raid uncovers alligator, drugs, guns
Band gives back
Local band aims to help those in Eastern Kentucky
Marshall fans arrived at Notre Dame early to take in the historic sites ahead of Saturday's game.
Marshall fans celebrate victory over Notre Dame in South Bend
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Sep 10
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Sep 10