17-year-old arrested for murder in connection with Charleston shooting death

Emergency crews respond to a reported shooting along Hunt Avenue in Charleston Friday, August 5.
Emergency crews respond to a reported shooting along Hunt Avenue in Charleston Friday, August 5.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 17-year-old has been arrested on murder charges following a deadly shooting in August, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Police say the 17-year-old will be charged as a juvenile in the death of James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston.

Hambrick died two days following the shooting that left him with a gunshot wound to the head.

The incident happened along Hunt Avenue near the intersection of 6th Street.

Police say several shots were fired and several vehicles were hit by gunfire during the incident.

Witnesses told police Hambrick was leaving an apartment when two vehicles pulled up. After words were exchanged, police say shots were fired and the driver’s of both vehicles took off.

Man critically injured in Charleston shooting; name released

