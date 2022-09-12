Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was sent to the hospital Monday morning following an accident involving a pedestrian, according to 911 dispatchers.

The accident happened along Washington Street West in Charleston just before 8 a.m.

No further information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thundering Herd beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irishin in an upset.
Marshall Beats Notre Dame - Watch WSAZ’s postgame coverage
The Legislature is being called to consider two bills.
Governor Justice calls for Special Session
Justice faces numerous charges, including theft, possession of a controlled substance, and...
Police say man wanted for a “large amount of thefts” arrested
Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting on the city's West Side.
Police release victim’s name in deadly shooting investigation
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, September 12th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, September 12th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Healing Field ceremony honors those lost on 9/11, including two from West Virginia.
9/11 victims honored at Spring Hill Cemetery
Healing Field ceremony honors those lost on 9/11, including two from West Virginia.
9/11 Victims Honored at Spring Hill Cemetery