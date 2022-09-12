Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was sent to the hospital Monday morning following an accident involving a pedestrian, according to 911 dispatchers.
The accident happened along Washington Street West in Charleston just before 8 a.m.
No further information has been released at this time.
