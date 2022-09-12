Dry season arrive, Finally!

Great vacation week ahead
Forecast on September 12, 2022
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It has taken most of the first half of September but the dry season is finally poised to arrive. While September seems it has been very wet, the numbers have actually come in very normal with a one to one and half inches in the first 12 days. Oddly given how dry it is likely to be for most of the rest of the month the reality may well be that September breaks the stretch of rainy months started back in spring.

Tonight will see a nice west breeze set in and with it comes a refreshing feel. By dawn lows will bottom near 55. Perhaps some sprinkles will graze southern Ohio with an overnight partial cloud cover.

Tuesday starts a long spree of dry days with ample sunshine. As a pool of cool air passes overhead there will be a field of clouds passing amidst the bright sunshine. Highs will hold in the mid 70s.

Wednesday through Sunday and even beyond will mimic the dry season moniker as skies are chock full of sunshine. Daily highs will climb the temperature ladder a degree or 2 every day starting out near 80 then reaching the upper 80s by the weekend and into next week.

As for rain it is unlikely we see any measurable rainfall the next 7 days.

