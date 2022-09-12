Momentum for potential deal on W.Va. abortion law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- There’s new momentum behind updating the state’s abortion law.

Abortion was not thought to be on the agenda for this week’s special session. However, members of the state House and Senate are talking about a potential agreement.

Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason; Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan; and other senators tell WSAZ NewsChannel 3 the state Senate could reconvene to consider abortion sometime Tuesday.

That’s if Senate leaders believe they have enough votes for passage.

Grady says the compromise would focus penalties for doctors who perform abortion -- a major sticking point in when talks broke down in July. She indicates the agreement would focus on taking a doctor’s medical license, if the abortion is not based on saving the mother’s life or good will.

Senators said everything remains in draft form and subject to change.

Anyone who performs an abortion without a medical license or at a unapproved location, would face criminal penalties, Grady said.

“I think there has been an agreement,” she said. “Basically, back in July, there were two factions -- half wanted it this way, half wanted it this way. Over the course of the last six weeks or so, there has been an agreement made to where it’s a bill that most everybody is in agreement with and can vote for.”

Now, “most everybody” does not include pro-choice advocates. They aggressively opposed the bill in July and continue to oppose any restriction on abortion. Any action by the Senate could come as early as Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state House of Delegates announced it will reconvene at noon Tuesday to consider items held over from the July session. Last week, Speaker Roger Hanshaw predicted the session would take a matter of minutes and involve appointing negotiators to hammer out an abortion deal with the Senate

