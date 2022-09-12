Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting

Ronnie Pack, 21, faces three counts of murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Paintsville, Kentucky.(Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police have released the names of the victims and the suspect in a deadly shooting that left three dead Friday on Depot Street in Paintsville.

Troopers identified the victims as Paula Wells, 56, Richard Morman, 56, and Myrtle Pack, 36, all of Paintsville.

They say Ronnie Pack, 21, of Paintsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of murder and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Troopers say Pack was involved in an officer-involved shooting.

Pack is being held in the Pike County Detention Center without bond.

Check out our previous coverage here.

