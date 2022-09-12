School bus crashes into utility pole in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a school bus has been reported in Wayne County, West Virginia, according to 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com a bus driver lost control along Mill Creek Road in Fort Gay and crashed into a utility pole Monday morning.

Approximately 40 students were onboard at the time of the accident.

Dispatchers say injuries have been reported.

Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander says he learned of the accident Monday morning after a report that the elementary and another school was out of power.

Alexander says it was a mixture of Fort Gay Elementary students and Tolsia High School students onboard the bus at the time of the crash.

Several were taken to the hospital.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Further information has not been released.

