School bus crashes into utility pole in Wayne County

Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning.
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a school bus has been reported in Wayne County, West Virginia, according to 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com a bus driver lost control along Mill Creek Road in Fort Gay and crashed into a utility pole Monday morning.

Approximately 40 students were onboard at the time of the accident.

Dispatchers say injuries have been reported.

Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander says he learned of the accident Monday morning after a report that the elementary and another school was out of power.

Alexander says it was a mixture of Fort Gay Elementary students and Tolsia High School students onboard the bus at the time of the crash.

Several were taken to the hospital.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thundering Herd beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irishin in an upset.
Marshall Beats Notre Dame - Watch WSAZ’s postgame coverage
The Legislature is being called to consider two bills.
Governor Justice calls for Special Session
Justice faces numerous charges, including theft, possession of a controlled substance, and...
Police say man wanted for a “large amount of thefts” arrested
Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting on the city's West Side.
Police release victim’s name in deadly shooting investigation
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to a reported shooting along Hunt Avenue in Charleston Friday, August 5.
17-year-old arrested for murder in connection with Charleston shooting death
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
Brown Lawn & Landscape Expert 09/09/2022
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Fatal accident reported in Floyd County