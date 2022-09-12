Shootings lead West Side neighborhood watch to ask for community involvement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting incident on Aug. 5, 2022 including a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on murder charges.

Police are still searching for a suspect in another deadly shooting on Wyoming Avenue that happened Friday.

Jean, who only wanted to use a first name, lives a block away from the Hunt Ave shooting on Aug. 5. she’s also the neighborhood watch leader for the area and patrols the streets including Wyoming Ave.

“I know it is over drugs. We got so many people doing drugs around here,” Jean said.

She heard the gunshots that killed James Hambrick on Aug. 5.

“Them windows was really shot out,” Jean said. “It was just a bang, bang.”

Jean said she always calls police when she hears shots or sees someone trying to break into a home.

“I would say two times last week. The other night, it sounded like it was right out front here,” Jean said. “But I’ll sit out here till 1-2 in the morning if I keep hearing things.”

Jean also does her own patrols around the neighborhood.

“I go by my church and other churches and the neighborhood over on Wyoming and Maryland and Randolph. It seems like it is calming down, and then you hear shooting again,” Jean said.

She holds neighborhood watch meetings each month on the last Monday. She says everyone is welcome to come to the meetings at Canaan United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. The next meeting will be held there on Aug. 26 and usually Charleston Police attend them.

“I just wish people would get more involved and they are welcome to come to our meetings and listen to the police to help them,” Jean said. “They cannot be everywhere; they need the neighbors’ help.”

Jean said people in her neighborhood are afraid to call police when they hearing gunshots, but she encourages people to call 9-1-1 when they do to help.

Police have not yet released more information about the adult that was charged in the incident.

Keep checking WSAZ for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.