US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children

The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31.(MGN)
By Emily Van de Riet and WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB/Gray News) – Officials recovered 14 missing children in Louisiana and made eight arrests as part of Operation Summer Knights.

The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31.

One of the children rescued was a 13-year-old girl who ran away in July and was believed to be with an 18-year-old whom she met on social media.

Another person rescued was a 17-year-old boy who told authorities he was kidnapped from his home and was being held for ransom.

Officials also said they recovered two 12-year-old girls who had run away together and were in the company of adult males, possibly planning on leaving the state.

U.S. Marshals also rescued a 15-year-old pregnant teen who said she was planning on relocating to Texas.

The New Orleans Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and several other agencies were also involved in Operation Summer Knights.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond Monday morning to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay.
6 students sent to hospital following school bus crash
Justice faces numerous charges, including theft, possession of a controlled substance, and...
Police say man wanted for a “large amount of thefts” arrested
Fatal accident reported in Floyd County
The Thundering Herd beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irishin in an upset.
Marshall Beats Notre Dame - Watch WSAZ’s postgame coverage
The Legislature is being called to consider two bills.
Governor Justice calls for Special Session

Latest News

Celebrating Country Music
Septemberfest Parade
Bezos' rocket suffers failure in uncrewed launch.
Bezos' rocket suffers launch failure
School bus carrying 40 children crashes
School bus carrying 40 children crashes
Ukraine has kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going. It says it...
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs
WSAZ Monday Evening Forecast - Sep 12
Andy's Monday Evening Forecast - Sep 12