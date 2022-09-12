W.Va. legislators gavel in special session

By Curtis Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Legislature gaveled in for a special session Monday afternoon, marking the third special session this calendar year.

Lawmakers have gathered in Charleston for a mix of regular meetings and new business. The big surprise is talk of potential movement on abortion and potentially tax reform. That news is far from certain, but House sources tell WSAZ.com there has been progress between the House and Senate. Governor Justice called for the special session Saturday. One item on the agenda - $150 million for roadways, especially secondary roads

The DOH says that money will pay for paving and equipment. The money will come from last year’s surplus.

Another item on the agenda is the governor’s ask for the creation of the “Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program,” within the Department of Economic Development.

There is talk the program may be tied to an economic announcement that is in the making.

”This is a big opportunity for West Virginia to attract brand new businesses. It’s a big opportunity for Jackson County and Ravenswood to continue to see economic growth,” said Del Jonathan Pinson, (R) 13th district. “Some of these announcements have been made over the course of the past several months, dating back to the great announcement surrounding Nucor and here we find ourselves on the cusp of a Nucor level announcement.”

