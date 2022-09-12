W.Va. State Superintendent of Schools discusses school safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In August, the West Virginia Board of Education named a new State Superintendent of Schools after Clayton Burch stepped aside.

David Roach was selected for the role, after serving as the executive director for the School Building Authority (SBA) for four years.

He was previously a teacher, principal and a county superintendent.

“I believed in school improvement and achievement. I’ve been that way from the beginning from a principal all the way through the ranks,” Roach said. “I saw an opportunity where I think I could help, so I chose that avenue. My goals for this year would be reading and writing and math in elementary, and language arts and math in secondary.”

Roach says while student achievement is important, it will always be secondary to school safety.

“That is always our priority. Our first priority. Our parents trust us to take care of them and look after their children,” Roach said.

WSAZ sat down with Roach to talk with him about how his previous experience will play into his plans for safety.

In a report Roach gave to legislators in June when he was with the SBA, he said out of the 674 schools in the state, 328 do not have entrances that meet the standards of the SBA.

WSAZ asked Roach what he would tell a parent whose child goes to one of these schools and is concerned for their safety.

“I think the superintendent or principal would show them these safety measures in place for that parent so they would feel more comfortable, because just having a man trap doesn’t always do it,” he said.

Roach said in his report, it would take $164 million to equip all 328 schools with safe entrances.

WSAZ asked if he’d push for legislation to be passed to fund these projects.

“I think overtime yes, all at once I don’t think that would be necessary. If we had that kind of money able to do that then yes, but if I had the money I’d have bulletproof windows,” Roach said. “I’d have no windows exposed on the bottom floor. There’s all kinds of things you would like to do.”

Roach says it takes more than installing man traps to keep everyone safe, and a key factor is human complacency.

“The number one thing is always our personnel making sure the doors aren’t propped open, making sure people can’t have access to hallways and students, so that would be first. If I could achieve that I would probably be able to stop almost 99.9% of everything,” Roach said.

School resources officers have also been a topic in the general assembly. As of now, The Department of Homeland Security says only about 25% of schools have one.

“I can say as a superintendent in a county having it and a superintendent in a county that didn’t have it, I would much rather have a county resource officer or a prevention officer because I think it makes a difference,” he said.

The state Board of Education, along with Homeland Security and the state Legislature, have been working together to improve school safety. Roach says they are all on the same page and changes are coming.

“I think it’s tremendous. I got a little sneak preview. I’m not going to get ahead of the governor, but I just can’t wait for him to share it and implement what is going to happen through what Deputy Secretary Cunningham and all the people that have been involved. I think people will be thrilled with it,” Roach said.

Homeland Security is set to give a report to the state BOE Wednesday to discuss crisis response plans that schools were required to submit by Aug. 1.

They will also give an update about more work the agency is doing to keep students safe.

WSAZ will be at that meeting and bring you updates.

