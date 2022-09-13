4 physicians plead guilty to felony drug fraud in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four physicians operating in West Virginia have pleaded guilty to felony drug fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday.

Investigators say William Earley, Brian Gullett, Roswell Lowry, and Vernon Stanley each signed oxycodone prescriptions for a HOPE Clinic customer in Charleston.

During an eight-month period in 2013, the prescriptions issued a total of 390 pills.

Gullett, Earley, and Stanley admitted the customer’s medical chart didn’t support the prescriptions and that they were not for legitimate medical purposes.

Lowry admitted the same thing after signing prescriptions in 2014 for 180 pills. All four face sentencing in December.

For previous coverage:

