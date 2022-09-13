BREAKING | Murder-suicide under investigation in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting investigation is underway in Boone County after two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a home around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Prenter Rd.

When deputies arrived, they found two people dead.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, deputies say it appears to be a murder-suicide.

Investigators say there is no danger to anyone in the community.

The names of the people are not being released at this time.

