BREAKING | Murder-suicide under investigation in Boone County

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Pixabay)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting investigation is underway in Boone County after two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a home around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Prenter Rd.

When deputies arrived, they found two people dead.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, deputies say it appears to be a murder-suicide.

Investigators say there is no danger to anyone in the community.

The names of the people are not being released at this time.

Keep checking WSAZ Mobile and WSAZ.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond Monday morning to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay.
6 students sent to hospital following school bus crash
Ronnie Pack, 21, faces three counts of murder in connection with a deadly shooting in...
Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting
Woman killed in Floyd County crash more than 3-decade veteran of school system
Emergency crews respond to a reported shooting along Hunt Avenue in Charleston Friday, August 5.
17-year-old arrested for murder in connection with Charleston shooting death
Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital

Latest News

4 physicians plead guilty to felony drug fraud in W.Va.
4 physicians plead guilty to felony drug fraud in W.Va.
Dry season begins
First Warning Forecast
A firetruck had to head down Spruce Street when exiting the firemen's parade on Friday. Riders...
Summersville mayor looks for solutions after multiple injured in parade accident
Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business
Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business