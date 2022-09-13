Business to invest $500 million in Ravenswood, W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A business is investing $500 million to develop a first-of-its-kind renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site in West Virginia, says Gov. Jim Justice.

Tuesday during a press conference, Gov. Justice announced Berkshire Hathaway Energy is purchasing more than 2,000 acres of land in Ravenswood, West Virginia.

The first business to locate to the site will be Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC). The company will develop a state-of-the-art titanium melt facility that will use 100% renewable energy to manufacture titanium aerospace products.

Officials say it will bring hundreds of jobs.

According to the West Virginia Democratic Party, the facility will be located on the property of the former Century Aluminum plant.

On Monday, in a special session, West Virginia lawmakers passed an economic bill for a major manufacturer they said could eventually bring about 1,000 jobs.

Alicia R. Knapp, CEO of BHE Renewables, said the company is also donating $500,000 to the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley for economic development projects in Jackson County and the surrounding area.

