Cats and Herd to meet in top ten soccer matchup Friday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The University of Kentucky will host a top ten soccer match in a couple of days as the 6th ranked Wildcats will play #7 Marshall. The Cats fell one spot while the Herd jumped to 7th from 8th in the latest United Soccer Coaches rankings. Clemson is the top ranked squad while the West Virginia Mountaineers fell from the top 25 after losing to Yale. Here are the full rankings.
United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Week 3
1. Clemson
2. Wake Forest
3. Stanford
4. University of Washington
5. Duke
6. Kentucky
7. Marshall
8. Maryland
9. Denver
10. Pittsburgh
11. Charlotte
12. Tulsa
13. Portland
14. Akron
15. Indiana
16. Syracuse
17. Dayton
18. Cal Santa Barbara
19. Missouri State
20. Butler
21. Lipscomb
22. Ohio State
23. UNC Greensboro
24. Xavier
25. UCLA
