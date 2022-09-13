Cats and Herd to meet in top ten soccer matchup Friday

Two Sun Belt teams are ranked in latest soccer rankings
Two Sun Belt teams are ranked in latest soccer rankings(Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The University of Kentucky will host a top ten soccer match in a couple of days as the 6th ranked Wildcats will play #7 Marshall. The Cats fell one spot while the Herd jumped to 7th from 8th in the latest United Soccer Coaches rankings. Clemson is the top ranked squad while the West Virginia Mountaineers fell from the top 25 after losing to Yale. Here are the full rankings.

United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Week 3

1. Clemson

2. Wake Forest

3. Stanford

4. University of Washington

5. Duke

6. Kentucky

7. Marshall

8. Maryland

9. Denver

10. Pittsburgh

11. Charlotte

12. Tulsa

13. Portland

14. Akron

15. Indiana

16. Syracuse

17. Dayton

18. Cal Santa Barbara

19. Missouri State

20. Butler

21. Lipscomb

22. Ohio State

23. UNC Greensboro

24. Xavier

25. UCLA

