Crews work to remove leftover debris from Huntington floods

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Areas of Huntington are still trying to recover from the flooding that tore through the region in May.

After some delays, the Huntington Parks Department and the water board are making moves to clean up some of the debris.

The cleanup happening Tuesday is in Fourpole Creek is between the Fifth Street and Fifth Street West bridges.

It’s a combination of the flooding in May, previous ice storms, and overall heavy rainfall.

Officials say the cleanup is long overdue.

“It’s important right because we don’t need these homes to be destroyed year over year,” said Brian Bracey, executive director of Huntington Water Equality Board. “With all the water and hydrology studies that are out there today, if you think about the aspect of what people call global warming, rain is getting much more impactful.”

Bracey says there are reasons for cleanup delays. The city had to jump through some hoops for approval before getting to work.

“The creek is actually not a part of the city of Huntington,” Bracey said. “It’s a federal property managed by a core of engineers and the state of West Virginia.”

Crews had to get a set of permits for their machines, and find all of the damaged areas.

Fourpole Creek is accessible, but other areas, they’ve found, are not.

“There’s some inaccessible areas where we see a lot of debris,” Bracey said. “We’ve been able to get our eyes on it, but we’re not sure how we’re going to get equipment down there, and the likelihood is it’s going to have to be equipment that far exceeds the capabilities of the city or the water quality board.”

Crews have searched with drones to find the problem areas, now they’ll work on getting physical access in the coming months.

We’re told a lot of that work may have to happen closer to wintertime when all of that foliage can get out of the way for crews to see better.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.