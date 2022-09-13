Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again

Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again(Credit: KALB)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The death toll from the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding has risen yet again.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that it has risen to 40 Kentuckians lost.

“Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Beshear said in a release.

The governor said more and more relief funding is being made available for affected residents, including more than $212.7 million appropriated to the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) for the EKSAFE fund.

According to Beshear, eligible cities, counties, public and nonprofit utilities and school districts can apply support.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond Monday morning to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay.
6 students sent to hospital following school bus crash
Ronnie Pack, 21, faces three counts of murder in connection with a deadly shooting in...
Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting
Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded
Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded
Shooting generic
Deputies | Mother kills son in apparent murder-suicide
4 physicians plead guilty to felony drug fraud in W.Va.
4 physicians plead guilty to felony drug fraud in W.Va.

Latest News

Crews work to remove leftover debris from Huntington floods
Crews work to remove leftover debris from Huntington floods
Huntington Police warn of phone scheme impersonating officer
Nashville recording artist to perform in Dunbar, Charleston
Nashville recording artist to perform in Dunbar, Charleston
Power Swabs
Power Swabs