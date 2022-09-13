Huntington Police warn of phone scheme impersonating officer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is sending out a warning regarding a schemer they say is after personal information.

The department says it has recently received reports from neighbors claiming they received a call from someone claiming to be “Sergeant Casey” who attempted to gain person information.

Huntington Police want to remind citizens that law enforcement agencies will never solicit money or payments from individuals over the phone.

Anyone who receives these types of calls is advised to call the Huntington Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at 304-696-4470 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Here are some other tips to keep important personal information secure:

Never give any personal or banking information to an unsolicited caller or via email. Be suspicious of any call or email that demands immediate payment for any reason.

Keep social media accounts private, change the passwords on the accounts frequently and do not accept messages or friend requests from people you don’t know.

Utility companies and government agencies will never contact you for payment through services like GreenDot, MoneyPak or Vanilla Reload.

