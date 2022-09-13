Long dry spell arrives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It is rather rare for a weather pattern to lock in for an extended period where the forecast can be taken to the bank. Such a pattern only occurs during the traditional dry season in the fall. In a nutshell after a summer of high humidity, rain and thunder, the weather gods are about to play a game of can you top this? Sunshiny skies and warming air day to day through not just this week but also next week is a sure bet!

Tonight will start a spree of cool and foggy pre-dawns as lows dip deep down into the 50s. The coolest hollows and many mountain communities will see their first nights in the 40s since May. The coolness will help to start the process of leaves changing colors.

Wednesday will ignite the sunshiny skies bandwagon rolling and before it stops we could have as much as 1-2 straight weeks with sunny days and nary a drop of rain. That bright and breezy trend will steamroll thru the weekend and next week. As the ground gets drier and drier every day the temperature will respond with a day to day higher temperature. Now the notion of near 90 degree days is valid starting this weekend though next week will be the more likely to host a few new 90 days.

As for rain, farmers will relish in the dry weather to allow for a steady harvest. The bo8untiful summer rains leading to very good crop yields. While fall rains can slow the harvest process it is possible our next rain holds off until the very end of September or first of October.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.