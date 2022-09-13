LST 325 coming to Port of Ashland

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For more information go to visitaky.com.

The LST 325 will be docked September 15th-18th and available for tours from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

To tour the LST 325, it is $15 per adult, $7.50 for youth (6-17), and children 5 and under free (small children will need to be carried, not stroller friendly).

Active duty, WWII, and Korean war veterans can get it free with proper ID.

Group Tour Rates (Up to 20): $10.00 per adult, $5.00 per student.

To schedule a group tour, please call the visitors center at 606-329-1007.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.