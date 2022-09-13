LST 325 coming to Port of Ashland

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The LST 325 will be docked September 15th-18th and available for tours from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

To tour the LST 325, it is $15 per adult, $7.50 for youth (6-17), and children 5 and under free (small children will need to be carried, not stroller friendly).

Active duty, WWII, and Korean war veterans can get it free with proper ID.

Group Tour Rates (Up to 20): $10.00 per adult, $5.00 per student.

To schedule a group tour, please call the visitors center at 606-329-1007.

