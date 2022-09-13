Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded

By Eric Fossell
Sep. 12, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rumors of a serial killer in Huntington are just that -- rumors, according to the Huntington Police Department.

HPD posted Monday night that the rumor spread on social media as the result of one of four homicides police investigated this year. Three resulted in arrests, while the fourth “is being investigated thoroughly at this time,” the post said.

Police said all of those homicides are unrelated and “our department works diligently to investigate all serious crimes in our community.”

“The fourth incident is being investigated thoroughly at this time, and there is no indication it is connected to a serial killer,” the post states.

