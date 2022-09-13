Protesters gather outside W.Va. governor’s mansion during abortion rights legislative session

Protesters gather outside W.Va. governor's mansion during abortion rights legislative session
Protesters gather outside W.Va. governor's mansion during abortion rights legislative session(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As West Virginia lawmakers hashed out abortion rights Monday during a special session, protesters stood outside the gates of the governor’s mansion making their voices heard.

“Hands off -- our bodies, hands off -- our bodies,” they chanted.

Many of the same protesters were in chambers last time the Legislature was called back.

Protestors have been making it clear that they will be there when lawmakers make a decision -- which could come as soon as Tuesday when they reconvene.

For related coverage:

Momentum for potential deal on W.Va. abortion law

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond Monday morning to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay.
6 students sent to hospital following school bus crash
Justice faces numerous charges, including theft, possession of a controlled substance, and...
Police say man wanted for a “large amount of thefts” arrested
Woman killed in Floyd County crash more than 3-decade veteran of school system
Emergency crews respond to a reported shooting along Hunt Avenue in Charleston Friday, August 5.
17-year-old arrested for murder in connection with Charleston shooting death
Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital

Latest News

Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business
Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business
A firetruck had to head down Spruce Street when exiting the firemen's parade on Friday. Riders...
Summersville mayor looking for solutions after multiple injured in weekend parade accident
Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded
Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded
Roads and jobs focus of special legislative session
Roads, jobs packages receive overwhelming support