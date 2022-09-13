Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman faces charges for allegedly embezzling money from a business in Wayne County, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said.

Kristy Ticknor, who was arrested Monday, is charged with embezzlement and grand larceny, Sheriff Rick Thompson said in the release.

Deputies say the business is located along state Route 152 near the Mingo County line.

Thompson said Ticknor admitted to embezzling money from the business, and investigators collected $780 of the embezzled funds from the suspect.

Ticknor was not in custody Monday night in the state regional jail system, according to its website.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.