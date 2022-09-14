‘Big bad wolf’? Police capture pet wolf spotted near daycare

Police in Oklahoma say they helped capture a pet wolf that was spotted near a daycare.
Police in Oklahoma say they helped capture a pet wolf that was spotted near a daycare.(Oklahoma City Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police officers in Oklahoma said they spotted a rare pet roaming the streets on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers helped capture a pet wolf that was reported as a lost animal.

According to the police department, a resident reported the pet, which is 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute, missing before it was seen near a daycare.

Officers said the “big bad wolf” was instead a “cuddly puppy” as they reunited the animal with its owner safe and sound.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond Monday morning to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay.
6 students sent to hospital following school bus crash
A shooting investigation is underway in Boone County after two people were found dead from...
Deputies | Mother kills son in apparent murder-suicide
Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded
Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded
Ronnie Pack, 21, faces three counts of murder in connection with a deadly shooting in...
Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting
4 physicians plead guilty to felony drug fraud in W.Va.
4 physicians plead guilty to felony drug fraud in W.Va.

Latest News

Top educators recognized in W.Va.
Top educators recognized in W.Va.
Top educators recognized in W.Va.
Top educators recognized in W.Va.
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says federal agents questioned him about Dominion Voting...
MyPillow exec Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone
Residents believe the plant will bring new life to the area
Ravenswood residents react to Berkshire Hathaway plant plans