Capitol Police arrest abortion rights protestor

(WSAZ)
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Capitol Police arrested a woman from South Charleston Tuesday afternoon in relation to a disruption as state lawmakers debated a near-total ban on abortion in West Virginia.

Rose Winland, 52, of South Charleston, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according to court documents and Capitol Police Director Kevin Foreman. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.

The arrest followed an outburst and extended disruption. It occurred in the House of Delegates’ center gallery.

W.Va. abortion bill sent to governor’s desk

A criminal complaint described Winland as “loud and boisterous,” while the House of Delegates was in session. It states Winland stood up yelling and screaming, despite being asked to stop multiple times. Winland is also accused of refusing to stop and becoming aggressive.

Capitol Police made attempts to usher Winland from the gallery, however, she continued to refuse, even grabbing a handrail, sitting down and placing her legs in between runs of the handrail to further obstruct her removal from the gallery, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint states the charging officer then forcibly grabbed Winland’s right arm and physically escorted her out of the gallery.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m., consistent with the approximate time that a protestor interrupted a floor speech by Del. Margitta Mazzocchi, R – Logan.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, ordered the gallery to come to order, after which he ordered the House to stand at ease while staff cleared the galleries.

Debate continued moments later ending with the House voting 78-17 to approve a near-total ban on abortion. Senators had passed the bill earlier Tuesday. It now awaits the Governor’s signature.

For previous coverage, CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway in Boone County after two people were found dead from...
Deputies | Mother kills son in apparent murder-suicide
4 physicians plead guilty to felony drug fraud in W.Va.
4 physicians plead guilty to felony drug fraud in W.Va.
Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded
Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded
Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business
Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business
W.Va. abortion bill sent to governor’s desk

Latest News

Several buildings are set to be demolished by Thanksgiving.
Huntington Mayor says former ACF site is ‘open for business’
Hearing loss and overall health with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Hearing loss and overall health with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Decoding test scores with Cabell County Schools
Decoding test scores with Cabell County Schools
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, September 14th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast