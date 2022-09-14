Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild

Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The death comes as neighbors are still picking up the pieces.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll has risen to 40 -- with one person from Pike County losing their life during the clean-up efforts.

“Kind of makes you feel helpless and wondering when we’ll get back to some kind of normal,” one Pike County neighbor said.” My mindset definitely changed. I don’t feel safe over here anymore like I did before the flood.”

