Flooding death toll rises as Eastern Kentuckians work to rebuild

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Weeks after devastating flooding struck Eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen again.

The death comes as neighbors are still picking up the pieces.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll has risen to 40 -- with one person from Pike County losing their life during the clean-up efforts.

“Kind of makes you feel helpless and wondering when we’ll get back to some kind of normal,” one Pike County neighbor said.” My mindset definitely changed. I don’t feel safe over here anymore like I did before the flood.”

